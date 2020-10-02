Jean Choate
Jean Marie Molyneux Choate, went home on Sept. 29, 2020. Greeting her there are her parents; three siblings; and her husband, Woody Choate.
On this earth she will be missed by her children Anne Chumbler, Mike Choate, Ruth Dwyer and Susan Cox; her grandchildren; and her sister, Judy Molyneux.
The Altama Presbyterian Church memorial service for Jean Choate will be available online at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The dial-in number is 515-606-5450, access code: 465687# or online meeting ID: elshairj. Join the online meeting at https://join.freeconferencecall.com/elshairj
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles or the Humane Society.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 1, 2020