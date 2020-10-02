1/1
Jean Marie Molyneux Choate
Jean Choate

Jean Marie Molyneux Choate, went home on Sept. 29, 2020. Greeting her there are her parents; three siblings; and her husband, Woody Choate.

On this earth she will be missed by her children Anne Chumbler, Mike Choate, Ruth Dwyer and Susan Cox; her grandchildren; and her sister, Judy Molyneux.

The Altama Presbyterian Church memorial service for Jean Choate will be available online at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The dial-in number is 515-606-5450, access code: 465687# or online meeting ID: elshairj. Join the online meeting at https://join.freeconferencecall.com/elshairj.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles or the Humane Society.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 1, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 1, 2020
r d
Family
October 1, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of Professor Jean Choate who volunteered as a tour guide for several years at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site in Glynn county every Saturday for several years. Ranger Andy Beckman
Kenneth Beckman
