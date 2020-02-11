|
|
Jean Oldag
Jean Ora Stanley Oldag, 77, of Blythe Island, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Jean was born in Toombs County, Ga., to CJ and Ethel Stanley. She attended South Georgia College, Middle Georgia College then Georgia Southern University where she earned her bachelor's and later, master's degree, in middle school education. Jean taught in several school systems before settling down in the Glynn County School System, retiring after 32 years of service.
Jean was very active at Blythe Island Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and kept the nursery. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and painting. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Stanley; a sister and brother-in-law, Colous and Nicola DiNardo; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Peacock and Jiley Wells.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Dee Oldag; a daughter, Sheryl Oldag Crean (Tim); two grandchildren, Morgan Crean (Alexandria) and Bryce Crean; two brothers, Lloyd Stanley (Rosa) and Joseph Stanley (Brenda); two sisters, Linda Peacock and Vernelle Wells; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Palmetto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Of The Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31520 www.hospice.me
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 11, 2020
