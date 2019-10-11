Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Alford

Send Flowers
Jeanette Alford Obituary
Jeanette Alford

Jeanette Alford died Oct. 2 at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1504 M St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 23 Bishop Lane.

Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.