Jeanette Alford
Jeanette Alford died Oct. 2 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1504 M St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 23 Bishop Lane.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 11, 2019
