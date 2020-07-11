1/1
Jeanette Altman
Jeanette Altman

Jeanette Altman, 66, of Cox, departed this life Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Townsend Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bill Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery, in Long County, with Buddy Sizemore, Joshua Sizemore, Bobo Sizemore, Fred Sizemore, Leonard Ryals and Roy Ryals, serving as pallbearers.

Born Aug. 30, 1953, in Brunswick, Ga., to Ted and Delores D. Sizemore, she was an LPN, homemaker and caregiver to anyone she knew, always taking care of others. Mrs. Altman attended Townsend Baptist Church and Cowboy Church. She enjoyed dancing in her younger years, shopping and especially, taking care of her grandchildren. She had been a resident of McIntosh County for 44 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Sizemore; three children, David Taylor, Edward "Pooh" Altman and Tammy Taylor; and a step-grandchild, Dylan Jones.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Edward Altman; her mother, Delores D. Sizemore of Sterling; children, Shelly Harris of Darien, Holly Boone and husband, Greg, of Cox, and Jacqueline Altman of Brantley County; a stepdaughter, Erica Graham and husband, Jeremy, of Oakland, Md.; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Sizemore and wife, Lynda, of Brantley County, Doug Sizemore of Sterling and Shelton Sizemore of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Georgia Hospice Care, in memory of Mrs. Altman. A special thank you to Dr. Charles Tucker and staff for their exceptional care.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 11, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

