Jeanette Moates
Jeanette "Jan" Stillman Moates, born June 28, 1939, to Marcella and Milton Stillman, from Bremerton, Wash., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
A service for her is being held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, on St. Simons Island, Ga.
Jan is survived by her daughters and their families, Kimberly Stagg Martin (Jon Lewis) and their children, Bella and Tallulah Martin and Lucas Lewis; and Michelle Stagg Ottley (Alex) and their children, Addison and Lacey Berreth and Sam and Tate Ottley; and her grandson, William Stagg IV (Kendall). She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Soule (Dick), Barbara's daughter, Tammy and children, Colin and Bryn. She is preceded by her parents; her son William Stagg III; and her husband, Fred Moates.
Jan was very active in Bremerton High School (1957) as part of the band, drum majorette, homecoming princess, yearbook staff and president of Commerce Club. She spoke fondly of her exciting job at NASA in the 1960s in Huntsville, Ala., during the Apollo-Saturn V missions to the moon. During her life, she also lived in Birmingham, Ala., Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Houston, Texas. Jan and Fred enjoyed sailing the Gulf of Mexico as well as the Caribbean. To be close to grandchildren, they retired to Lake Sinclair, Ga. Finally, Jan moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., just over five years ago. She stayed active on St. Simons by volunteering for pro golf tournaments, enjoying concerts and local theatre, and traveling with friends.
Through the years, our Mom loved to root for Alabama football, support her daughters by sewing beautiful formal dresses and bring magic to her granddaughters lives by baking one-of-a- kind birthday cakes. Her sweet smile, helping hands and zest for life will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to the St. Simons Island Land Trust. www.sslt.org /donate/tribute-gifts
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2019