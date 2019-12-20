Home

Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Jeffery Dewayne Hall

Jeffery Dewayne Hall Obituary
Jeffery Hall

Jeffery Dewayne Hall died Sunday at Memorial Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. today at the church, with a musical presentation to follow from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 20, 2019
