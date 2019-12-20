|
Jeffery Hall
Jeffery Dewayne Hall died Sunday at Memorial Health in Jacksonville, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. today at the church, with a musical presentation to follow from 6-8 p.m.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 20, 2019