Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Jeffrey Butts Obituary
Jeffrey Butts

Jeffrey Butts passed in peace on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 56.

Jeff was born to John and Shelby Butts, who preceded him in death.

Jeff graduated from Brunswick High School, and soon after joined the United States Air Force. He proudly served over 10 years, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant, while receiving both Air Force Commendation and Achievement medals.

He is survived by two brothers and four daughters.

Jeff will be interred at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery, in Glennville, Ga. Private services will be held there at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 3, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 3, 2019
