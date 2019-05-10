Jennifer Miller



Jennifer Payne Miller, 47, of Brunswick, and formerly of Fitzgerald, Ga., and Mantua, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A visitation for family and friends will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



The funeral service will be held the afternoon of Tuesday, May 24, 2019, at Green Family Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Westlawn Cemetery, in Mantua Township, Ohio.



Jennifer was born Oct. 12, 1971, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lonzo Martel and Shirley Zappardino Payne. She was a graduate of Fitzgerald High School and Armstrong State University, earning a bachelor's degree in speech therapy. She had been employed with Gulfstream for the past 20 years, and was a loving wife, sister, mother and friend.



Jennifer is survived by her husband of 17 years, Michael Miller of Brunswick, and Christopher Carson Miller (Jessica) of Savannah; her father, Lonzo Payne of Fitzgerald; a brother, David Payne; a sister, Debbie Wellbaum (Steve), all of Ohio; a grandson, Mason Craig Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Payne; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifford and Maurine; and a brother-in-law, Randall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 10, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 10, 2019