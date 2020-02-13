|
|
Jennifer Alston
Jennifer Q. Alston died Feb. 5, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shorter Chapel AME Church, in Eulonia. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Peter J. Alston Jr.; a son, Adrian Alston; aunt, Pearl Clark; uncle, Edmund (Lillian) Quamina; siblings, Jerome (Angela) Quamina, Derrick Quamina, Peter (Charmaine) Quamina, Donna Quamina and Gail (Gary) Williams; and other relatives.
She was a member of Shorter Chapel AME Church and retired U.S. Air Force veteran.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 13, 2020
