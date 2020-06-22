Jer'Marion Holzendolf



Jer'Marion Holzendolf, age 7, of Brunswick died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System due to a tragic accident.



Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A walk through viewing will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary.



Please wear your mask to the viewing and services, as we will follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing.



L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store