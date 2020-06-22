Jer'Marion Holzendolf
Jer'Marion Holzendolf, age 7, of Brunswick died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System due to a tragic accident.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A walk through viewing will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary.
Please wear your mask to the viewing and services, as we will follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing.
L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020
Jer'Marion Holzendolf, age 7, of Brunswick died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System due to a tragic accident.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A walk through viewing will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary.
Please wear your mask to the viewing and services, as we will follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing.
L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 22, 2020.