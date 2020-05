Jeremiah HarterJeremiah Frank Harter, 35, of Waverly, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020