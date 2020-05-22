Jeremiah Harter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremiah Harter

Jeremiah Frank Harter, 35, of Waverly, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
A private graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved