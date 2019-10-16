|
Jerry Bowen
Jerry Alan Bowen, 75, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System after failing health.
He was born on July 4, 1944, to Bernard and Willie Mae Bowen in Brunswick, Ga. After graduating from Glynn Academy, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Completing his service in the Army as an E-4 Specialist Sharp Shooter, Jerry achieved several accomplishments including numerous awards and ribbons. After serving, he was employed by the then Brunswick Pulp and Paper/Georgia Pacific Paper Co. for 31 years. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and Georgia Bulldogs football.
He was a Patriot enduring the effects of Agent Orange and suffered from the complications of war resulting in PTSD.
Jerry is preceded in death by his daughter, Margie Mae Bowen; a brother, Bernard Michael Bowen; two nephews; and one niece.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Velorice Ann Harrison Bowen; his devoted service dog; daughter, Karen Stovall (Tom) and their son Gabriel; son, Eric Bernard Bowen (Adam); stepsons, Brian Music (Susan) and Frank Stopka (Brittany); sister, Elaine B. McDonald; former wife and mother of his three children, Norma Jean Iverson Kimbel; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and several cousins.
A special thank you is extended to the Southeast Georgia Health System CCU, Dr. Alba, Dr. Sudduth and the fourth-floor nursing staff of St. Simons Tower for their tender loving care through the passing of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Waynesville Food Pantry, P.O. Box 160 Waynesville, GA 31566.
A celebration of life service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church, with Brother Joe Carr officiating.
He was a soldier, and he fought til the end.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center is honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 16, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 16, 2019