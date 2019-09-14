|
Jerry Turner
Jerry Kimble Turner, 73, of Shellman Bluff, Ga., made his grand entrance through the beautiful gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Jerry was born on October 20, 1945 in Lumber City, Ga., to the late Lewis K. Turner and the late Dicie S. Browning. His family moved to Darien, Ga., in 1953. He graduated from Darien High School in 1964. He worked with Union Camp until he began working at CSX Railroad, where he later retired.
In addition to Jerry's parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Velora T. Fulford of Jacksonville, Fla.; his granddaughter, Mollie A. McCurdy, age 7; his grandson, Spencer M. McCurdy, age 2; and his son-in-law, Lee G. McCurdy, all of Shellman Bluff, Ga.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen R. Turner; his daughter, Stephanie T. McCurdy; his grandsons, Turner and Anderson McCurdy, all of Shellman Bluff, Ga.; brother, Lewis G. Turner of Fripp Island, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was a member of the Georgia National Guard and the Jaycees. He was an active member of the Live Oak Masonic Lodge No. 137 of Darien, the Alee Shrine Temple of Savannah, Sapelo Saltwater Fishing Club, CSX Railroad retirees, Shellman Bluff Coffee Club, and also the mayor of Shellman Fish Camp Friends.
Jerry loved being a grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping others, and being with his family and friends. He was a unique, opinionated, outspoken, giving, loving, determined, strong-willed, Republican man.
At 5 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, we will gather with friends and family down by the river at the Masonic Home for Children in Shellman Bluff, Ga., to celebrate the life of Jerry K. Turner. As he so desired, the service will be "Bluff Life" casual.
Our family would like you to remember that God is good all of the time, and all of the time, God is good!
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 14, 2019
