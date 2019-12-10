|
|
Jerry Biggers
Jerry L. Biggers, 86, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, in Brunswick, Ga.
Jerry was born July 8, 1933, in Vernon, Texas, to Norton Homan and Pauline (Baker) Biggers, one of four children in an illustrious Central and West Texas family line.
Jerry graduated from Southwest High School, in Kansas City, Mo., in 1952, and from the University of Missouri, with a B.S. in animal husbandry, in 1958. His collegiate schooling was interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Army (Military Police) for two years, between 1956 and 1958.
Jerry spent his career working in the federal government first with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, then with the National Park Service. In this jobs, he lived and worked all over the country, but mostly in the American West and Atlanta, Ga. He spoke passionately about his years working on the Navajo Reservation for the BIA, usually from Window Rock, Ariz. He had great love and respect for the Navajo people.
Jerry spent his retirement in Las Vegas, Nev., and then Tellico Village/Loudon, Tenn.
The last year of his life Jerry spent in the loving care of his niece Debbie (Biggers) Cauthen and her husband, Bob, on Jekyll Island, Ga., and then, as of March 2019, at Addington Place in Brunswick, Ga.
The family wishes to express appreciation and heartfelt loving gratitude to Lindsey Pegram for her special care giving, bonding and friendship with Mr. Biggers during the last year of his life, as well as Addington Place, which exceeded expectations in providing comfort and care, and Heartland Hospice.
A lifelong bachelor, Jerry was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents; his brother, Don (Judy) Biggers; his sister, Averil (Stuart) Smith; his foster daughter, Lynette; and his beloved kitty, Koko.
Surviving Jerry are his brother, Jeff (Pat Hunter) Biggers; his cousin, Dale (Virgene) Biggers; and many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children; as well as his cherished cats, Yum Yum and Missy Blue.
Jerry was a lifelong fan of the University of Missouri Tigers football team.
One of Jerry's favorite songs was "Come On In!" by the Oak Ridge Boys. Upon first hearing this lyric, Jerry declared, "Now that's MY kind of God!"
Excerpt:
I dreamed I was dying in Texas
I closed my eyes and I sighed
Like a black and white movie I saw my days
Playing out before my eyes
I was crippled by a life of injustice
I was bent from walking into the wind
I pled guilty on the day of judgment
God just shook my hand and grinned
And He said
Come on in
You did the best that you could do
There's a little bit of right in every wrong
There's a little bit of Me in you
Services are pending.
Contributions can be made to the North Shore Animal League America, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington N.Y. 11050.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 10, 2019