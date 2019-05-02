Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
Jerry L. Mixon, 79, of Darien, died Tuesday at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Brother Miles Mixon officiating.

Burial will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery, with Brad Thomas, Bryan Mixon, Zack Mixon, James Mckenzie, Byron Brazil and John Thomas serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 2, 2019
