Jerry Armstrong
Jerry Lee Armstrong, of Cannon Bluff, died Oct. 14, 2019, at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Enterprise Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Wallace Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Tawain Hollis and Robert (Allysia) Armstrong; siblings, David Armstrong, Joseph (Georgetta) Armstrong, Albert Armstrong Jr., Thomas (Rosetta) Armstrong, Ida Mae Vaden and Doretha Priester; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 17, 2019