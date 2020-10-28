1/
Jerry Michael "Mike" Gibbs
1948 - 2020
Jerry Michael "Mike" Gibbs, 72, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Mike was born July 28, 1948, in Jesup, Ga., to Tracy Voyal and Sally Sapp Gibbs. He was a 1966 graduate of Glynn Academy and a veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device and the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and River Rats.

Survivors include his wife, Lauri Gibbs; children, Nanci Harrison (Matt) of Valdosta, T.J. Brockington (Scott) of Brunswick, Michael Sean Gibbs of Blythe Island and Garrett Harper Gibbs (Kristen) of Brunswick; a sister-in-law, Latrelle Gibbs of Gardi; a sister, Suzanne Quigley of Tifton; grandchildren, Gavin and Kinslynn Gibbs and James Michael Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie Gibbs, Tracy H. Gibbs and Greg Gibbs; and his sister, Madelyn Sikes.

A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Marsha Certain and her staff, and the nurses of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 28, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 26, 2020
will always have fond memories of Mike
Lynn DuPree
Friend
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all.
Pauline Crosby
Friend
October 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Evelyn Roberson-Beltz
Friend
