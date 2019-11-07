|
Jerry Homans
Jerry R. Homans, 77, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Azalealand Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating.
A private interment will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
