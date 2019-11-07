Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
Jerry Homans

Jerry R. Homans, 77, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Azalealand Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Savannah.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating.

A private interment will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019
