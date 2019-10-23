Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Jerry Ralph Bradford

Jerry Ralph Bradford Obituary
Jerry Bradford

Jerry Ralph Bradford, 76, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley H. Bradford; a son, Brad Bradford; three grandchildren; Jerry Percy Bradford, Megan Noraborge and Mollie Bradford; and three great-grandsons.

Arrangements may be announced by the family at a later date.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 23, 2019
