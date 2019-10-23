|
Jerry Bradford
Jerry Ralph Bradford, 76, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley H. Bradford; a son, Brad Bradford; three grandchildren; Jerry Percy Bradford, Megan Noraborge and Mollie Bradford; and three great-grandsons.
Arrangements may be announced by the family at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 23, 2019
