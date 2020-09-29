Timothy Roberts
Jesse "Timothy" Davis Roberts, 56, of Hortense, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Brunswick, Ga., his parents were Samuel Robert Jr. and Timm Lee Davis Roberts. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Kay Willis.
Timothy was self-employed and did maintenance work. He was a Baptist and a master of all trades. He was known as Santa Claus, loved kids and loved helping people.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Lynda Druce Roberts of Hortense; two stepchildren and their spouses, Lynn Rock (Justin) and Mark Almond (Chandra), both of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, Lyndsey Johnson (Tyler) of Atlanta, Jesse Cook, Clarice Almond, Rosa Almond, Wyatt Almond, Nathaniel Almond and Sonny Almond, all of Brunswick; one brother and sister-in-law, Samuel Roberts III (Martha) of Brunswick; one sister and brother-in-law, Gail Miller (Mitch) of Dumas, Ark.; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 29, 2020