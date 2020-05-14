Hayden Tucker
Jesse Hayden Tucker, 37, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Hayden was born July 8, 1982, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Hayden was the joy of our lives and lived life to the fullest. A natural craftsman, Hayden excelled at everything he touched. At age 3, he showed his future construction skills when he hammered a nail with a plastic hammer into a 2x4. Hayden loved fishing, hunting, the beach and anything outdoors. A natural extrovert, he lit up any room he entered. Funny, compassionate, devoted, a hard worker, up for any challenge; he brought all these gifts into play when he and Kimberley built their business together, Conceptual Design. As much as Hayden loved work, his true passion was his family. From the moment he and Kimberley met 11 years ago, he knew they were meant to be together forever. When Braxton was born 9 years ago, their family was whole. Hayden was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in criminology/homeland security.
Hayden and Kimberley moved to Brunswick, Ga., in 2015, pursuing a lifelong dream of living on the coast. They continued their business there, and saw all their hard work come to fruition as the business became successful in a short time. Their love and dedication to each other was demonstrated in their talent of making all that they touched beautiful.
There aren't enough words to say how much Hayden is loved and how much he is missed. He excelled in his career, he excelled in his marriage, he excelled as being a fantastic father. Hayden's greatest loves were his wife, Kimberley and son, Braxton. They were lovingly referred to as the three amigos; where you saw one, you saw the other. Hayden loved his job as husband and father and modeled excellence in both. One of his greatest passions was coaching Braxton's baseball team. In short, Hayden excelled at life.
He attended Christ Church Frederica, on St. Simons Island, Ga., where he continued his love of the Episcopal liturgy and services from his childhood.
Hayden is survived by his wife of 10 years, Kimberley Tucker of Brunswick; son, Braxton Hayden Tucker of Brunswick; parents, Ken and Jeanie Tucker of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister, Mary Elizabeth Tucker of Murfreesboro; grandparents, Hugh and Beverly Smith of Murfreesboro; niece, Clara Tucker of Nashville, Tenn.; Kimberley's parents, Bill and Kathi Kaufman of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and brother-in-law, Michael Kaufman of Coeur d'Alene. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Tucker.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Christ Church Frederica. To view the live stream, search Christ Church Frederica - St. Simons Island on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandson.com.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 14, 2020.