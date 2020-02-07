Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
New Home Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Upper Mill Cemetery
Jesse Lee Frazier Jr.

Jesse Lee Frazier Jr. Obituary
Jesse Frazier Jr.

Jesse Lee Frazier, Jr. died Jan. 30, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Home Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Aletha Frazier; children, Susanna Palmer, Katrina Frazier, Jesse L. Frazier III, Jonathan Frazier, Jamie Heidt and Jessica F. (Knox) Robinson; siblings, James (Barbara) Brown, Talmadge L. (Millicent) Frazier, Miriam (Jack) Evans, Marilyn (Ricky) Rice, Carolyn (Walter) Kelly and Emma Jean Bolden; and other relatives.

He was veteran of the U.S. Army.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 7, 2020
