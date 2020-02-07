|
|
Jesse Frazier Jr.
Jesse Lee Frazier, Jr. died Jan. 30, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Home Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Aletha Frazier; children, Susanna Palmer, Katrina Frazier, Jesse L. Frazier III, Jonathan Frazier, Jamie Heidt and Jessica F. (Knox) Robinson; siblings, James (Barbara) Brown, Talmadge L. (Millicent) Frazier, Miriam (Jack) Evans, Marilyn (Ricky) Rice, Carolyn (Walter) Kelly and Emma Jean Bolden; and other relatives.
He was veteran of the U.S. Army.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020
