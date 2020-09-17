1/1
Jessie Howard Robson
Jessie Robson

Jessie Howard Robson, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at GraceMore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brunswick, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles, after an extended illness.

A native and lifelong resident of McIntosh County, Jessie was born on July 14, 1935, to the late Elbert Jesse and Mary Victoria Rowe Howard. She was a homemaker and a member of Townsend Church of God for over 70 years. Jessie devoted herself to her family, and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, especially her husband. In addition to her parents, her husband, Kenneth G. Robson; son, Roy L. Robson; grandson, Robert "Robbie" James Robson; three sisters, Dell Deal, Leona Ryals and Edna Mae Ryals; and three brothers, Cornel Howard, Joe Howard and Lawson Howard, all preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Clayton Robson of Townsend; and two grandsons, Ben Robson of Townsend and Kenneth Robson of Kansas. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family also survive.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Townsend Church of God, with the Revs. Jamie Rivera and Adam Cothern officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow in the Robson Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard & Jones Funeral Home
777 S 1St St
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-3721
