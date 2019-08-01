|
Jessie Shiggs, Jr.
Jessie Shiggs Jr., of Cox, died Saturday at Magnolia Manor Retirement Community, on St. Simons Island, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Center, in Crescent, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the center. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Second Woodland Baptist Church, in Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Thelma Jones Shiggs of Cox; his children, Vonnie (Nancy) of Detroit, Mich., Helen Shiggs of Cox, Gloria Jackson of Bloomfield, Conn., Jwan Shiggs of Brunswick and Sehderra (David) Alston of Cox; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Grace Gallman, Ada (Larry) Early and Elizabeth (Robert) Tucker of New Jersey, and Edna (Joe) Moore of Estill, S.C.; special daughter and son, Bernice and Irvin Grant; and other relatives.
Born Dec. 23, 1922, in Garnett, S.C., he was a member of Second Woodland Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of deacons for several decades, sang in the choir and assisted his fellow congregants any way he could. He also served as vice chairman of the Board of Trustees and vice president of the Layman's Ministry at the Zion Missionary Baptist Association, in Crescent.
He was very involved in his community as well, where he served on the McIntosh County Election Board and as a volunteer fireman.
Deacon Shiggs worked as a bridge man for Seaboard Coastline Railroad for 41 years, building and repairing bridges for that company. He retired as a foreman in 1983, and remained very active throughout his 36 years of retirement.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 1, 2019
