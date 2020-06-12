Jessie Wells Bullard
1947 - 2020
Jessie Bullard

Jessie Wells Bullard, 72, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Bacon County to the late Samuel and Annie Mae (Smith) Wells. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, in Brunswick. She retired as deputy clerk of court, in Pierce County, Ga.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Edward Bullard; sisters, Thelma Stephens, Gladys Thompson and Annie B. Waters; and brothers, James and John Wells.

Survivors include her two daughters, Pamela Garcia of Brunswick and Angela (husband, Michael) Haney of Hoboken; a sister, Doris Black of Waycross; and four grandchildren, Ashlee, Josh, Austin and Reece.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, in Appling County, with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kev Bennet, Gary Bullard, Curtis Griffin, Dave Jordan, David McQuaig and Derrall Tucker.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the home of Angela Haney, 47 Holly Circle, Hoboken.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the local Cancer Society or Gideons International.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
t Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
