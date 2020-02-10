Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Jet Mayo-Bravo

Jet Mayo-Bravo Obituary
Jet Montecinos May-Bravo

Jet Montecinos May-Bravo, 11 weeks old, died Thursday.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, February 10, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 10, 2020
