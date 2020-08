Jim and Ollie ClaytonJim Clayton, 79, died Aug. 8, and his loving wife, Ollie Clayton, also 79, died Monday, both at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.A graveside service for Mr. and Mrs. Clayton will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Daughtery officiating. Burial will follow.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com , in Brunswick, are in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020