Jim and Ollie Clayton
Jim and Ollie Clayton

Jim Clayton, 79, died Aug. 8, and his loving wife, Ollie Clayton, also 79, died Monday, both at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A graveside service for Mr. and Mrs. Clayton will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Daughtery officiating. Burial will follow.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, are in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
