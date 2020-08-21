Jim and Ollie Clayton
Jim Clayton, 79, died Aug. 8, and his loving wife, Ollie Clayton, also 79, died Monday, both at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A graveside service for Mr. and Mrs. Clayton will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Daughtery officiating. Burial will follow.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com
, in Brunswick, are in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020