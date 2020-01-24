|
Jim Bess
Jim Bess died Jan. 17 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The family will meet at the church prior to the service.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 24, 2020