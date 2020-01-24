Home

Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Zion Rock Baptist Church
3200 Gordon St.
Interment
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Jim Bess died Jan. 17 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The family will meet at the church prior to the service.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 24, 2020
