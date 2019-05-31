|
Jimmie Dixon
Jimmie Harrell Dixon, 66, of Jesup died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence, after an extended illness.
The Wayne County native, and former resident of Glynn County, was a former employee with Boys Estate and Walmart of Brunswick. She was predeceased by her parents, Ed and Evelyn Harrell, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Danny Dixon of Jesup; two daughters, Marica (Jose Manuel) Zavala and Alicia (Christopher) Brantley, both of Jesup; two sisters, Bobbie Kovar of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jackie Lowther of Brunswick; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Memorial services will be held by the family.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019
