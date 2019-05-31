Home

Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home
860 S. US Highway 301
Jesup, GA 31546
(912) 427-3718
Jimmie Harrell Dixon

Jimmie Harrell Dixon Obituary
Jimmie Dixon

Jimmie Harrell Dixon, 66, of Jesup died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence, after an extended illness.

The Wayne County native, and former resident of Glynn County, was a former employee with Boys Estate and Walmart of Brunswick. She was predeceased by her parents, Ed and Evelyn Harrell, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Danny Dixon of Jesup; two daughters, Marica (Jose Manuel) Zavala and Alicia (Christopher) Brantley, both of Jesup; two sisters, Bobbie Kovar of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jackie Lowther of Brunswick; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 31, 2019
