Jimmie Millikin
Jimmie "J.R." Ray Millikin, 25, of Brunswick, died June 30.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 4, 2019
