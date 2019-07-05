Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Jimmie Ray "J.R." Millikin

Jimmie Ray "J.R." Millikin Obituary
Jimmie Millikin

Jimmie "J.R." Ray Millikin, 25, of Brunswick, died June 30.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 4, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 5, 2019
