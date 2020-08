Jimmy WilcoxJimmy C. Wilcox, 73, of Brunswick, died Saturday at his residence.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, with interment to follow in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, August 4, 2020