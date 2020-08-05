Jimmy Wilcox
Jimmy C. Wilcox, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his residence.
Jimmy ,was born on Dec. 11, 1946, in Hazlehurst, Ga., to the late James C. Wilcox and the late Mildred Schell Wilcox. In addition to Jimmy's parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Waymon Wilcox.
Jimmy was a veteran of the U. S. Army and had lived in the area since 1971. He retired after 40 years of service from Georgia Power (Southern Co.). He also was a Master Gardener and enjoyed his Baptist faith and membership at First Baptist Church very much.
Survivors includes Jimmy's loving wife, Ethlyn Hutcheson Wilcox of Brunswick, Ga.; daughter, Rena Sawyer (Richie); siblings, Larry Wilcox (Willie), Malcom Wilcox (Sandra) and Janelle Squires (Randy). Also surviving are grandchildren, Jaime Rowell, Jasper Rowell (Brianne), Joni Lovelace (William), Bryce Sawyer, Reilly Sawyer and Christy Anderson; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service with Dr. Chris Winford and the Rev. Stanley Luke officiating. Interment will follow the service at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville, Ga.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Jaime Rowell, Jasper Rowell, Bryce Sawyer, Donnie Erwin, Riley Sawyer, Quincey Parrish, Jeremy Anderson and Shane Anderson. Honorable pallbearers are members of the Berean Class.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525; American Cancer Society
, 3011 Hampton Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520 or the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1311 Union St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 5, 2020