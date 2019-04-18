|
|
|
Jimmy Fender
Jimmy Fender, 82 of Nahunta, died April 12 at UF Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, with the Revs. Jerry Savery and Trey Keene officiating.
Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More