Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy L. Dixon


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy L. Dixon Obituary
Jimmy Dixon

On Sept. 17, 2019, Dr. Jimmy L. Dixon died peacefully at his home on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Jimmy was born Jan. 3, 1944 to the late Mattie and Hughie Dixon in Waycross, Ga. He graduated high school from Ware County High School, Waycross, Ga., and Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Tenn. He received his degree of Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia, and completed his residency of general surgery at the Medical Center of Central Georgia, Macon, Ga. He completed a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Shands Teaching Hospital at the University of Florida, and earned board certification in this specialty. He opened the practice of plastic and reconstructive surgery in Brunswick in 1975 where he practiced for approximately 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; and a sister, Marilyn Thornhill of Waycross; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Georgia Health System or .

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now