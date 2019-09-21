|
Jimmy Dixon
On Sept. 17, 2019, Dr. Jimmy L. Dixon died peacefully at his home on St. Simons Island, Ga.
Jimmy was born Jan. 3, 1944 to the late Mattie and Hughie Dixon in Waycross, Ga. He graduated high school from Ware County High School, Waycross, Ga., and Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Tenn. He received his degree of Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia, and completed his residency of general surgery at the Medical Center of Central Georgia, Macon, Ga. He completed a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Shands Teaching Hospital at the University of Florida, and earned board certification in this specialty. He opened the practice of plastic and reconstructive surgery in Brunswick in 1975 where he practiced for approximately 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; and a sister, Marilyn Thornhill of Waycross; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Georgia Health System or .
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
