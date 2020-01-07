Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy L. Williams Obituary
Jimmy Williams

Jimmy L. Williams, 78, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island. Brandon Hill, Connor Hill, Jeffery Hill, Zachary Stanton, Seth Gorsuch, Hayden Gorsuch and Griffen Ballesteros will serve as pallbearers.

Born Sept. 7, 1941, in Whigham, Ga., to the late Walter L. and Inez B. Williams, he was a graduate of Pelham High School, and also attended Georgia State University. Mr. Williams was a banker and entrepreneur. He was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church and Rotary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Will Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce R. Williams, of St. Simons Island; his children, Dena Hill and husband Bobby of Lexington, S.C., Paige Stanton and husband Jay of Raleigh, N.C., and Chance Reeves, Renee Green and husband Paul and Jacqueline Sipe, all of St. Simons Island; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and five brothers.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -