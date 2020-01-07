|
Jimmy Williams
Jimmy L. Williams, 78, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island. Brandon Hill, Connor Hill, Jeffery Hill, Zachary Stanton, Seth Gorsuch, Hayden Gorsuch and Griffen Ballesteros will serve as pallbearers.
Born Sept. 7, 1941, in Whigham, Ga., to the late Walter L. and Inez B. Williams, he was a graduate of Pelham High School, and also attended Georgia State University. Mr. Williams was a banker and entrepreneur. He was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church and Rotary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Will Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce R. Williams, of St. Simons Island; his children, Dena Hill and husband Bobby of Lexington, S.C., Paige Stanton and husband Jay of Raleigh, N.C., and Chance Reeves, Renee Green and husband Paul and Jacqueline Sipe, all of St. Simons Island; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and five brothers.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 7, 2020