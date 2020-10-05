1/
Jo Ann Cornwell
1938 - 2020
Jo Ann Cornwell

Jo Ann Cornwell, 81, of Brunswick, died Saturday at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Born on November 24, 1938, to Joseph and Louise Sylvester in Washington, D.C., she married Robert Kent Cornwell on June 25, 1960, in Washington D.C. Wife of policeman for 30 years, she lived in Washington, D.C., New York, and then came to Brunswick for what was supposed to be for three years but ended up being 40 years. She loved square dancing and clogging.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by daughters, Sharon Cornwell and Darlene Davis.

Jo Ann is survived by husband, Robert Kent Cornwell; a great grandson, Jeremiah Davis; a sister, Jackie Bonnie; a niece, Francine Machetto; and a nephew, Louie Machetto.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with Father Tim McKeown officiating. Entombment will be in Brunswick Memorial Park.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 5, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
