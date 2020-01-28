Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Jo Ann Thompson Obituary
Jo Ann Thompson

Jo Ann Thompson, 86, of Brunswick, departed this life Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Ga.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ron Stinson officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Johnson County, Ga., to the late Remus and Sallie Mae Riner, she was a retired educator with the Glynn County School System. Mrs. Thompson was a longtime resident of Brunswick and member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Gerald "Jerry" Thompson.

Survivors include two sons, Jonathan Thompson and wife Anna of Braselton, Ga., and James Thompson and wife Kathy of Clermont, Fla.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one sister, Janice Allagood, formerly of Baxley, Ga., and now in Colorado.

The family request memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 28, 2020
