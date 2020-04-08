Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Maddison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Dunn Maddison


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Dunn Maddison Obituary
Joan Maddison

Joan Dunn Maddison, 88, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Maddison was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Atlanta, Ga., to Gilbert and Ruth Hamrick Dunn. She was a 1950 graduate of Glynn Academy, and had resided on St. Simons Island, prior to moving to Waynesville in 1999. She enjoyed working in her yard, was a great cook and enjoyed crewel working.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Anthony "Andy" Maddison, and a daughter, Sandra Tasciotti, both of Waynesville; a daughter, Robin Holmes of St. Simons Island; a sister, Nancy Koskinas of Tampa, Fla.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Peggy Dunn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Maddison; her brother, James G. Dunn; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Koskinas.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -