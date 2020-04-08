|
|
Joan Maddison
Joan Dunn Maddison, 88, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Maddison was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Atlanta, Ga., to Gilbert and Ruth Hamrick Dunn. She was a 1950 graduate of Glynn Academy, and had resided on St. Simons Island, prior to moving to Waynesville in 1999. She enjoyed working in her yard, was a great cook and enjoyed crewel working.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Anthony "Andy" Maddison, and a daughter, Sandra Tasciotti, both of Waynesville; a daughter, Robin Holmes of St. Simons Island; a sister, Nancy Koskinas of Tampa, Fla.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Peggy Dunn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Maddison; her brother, James G. Dunn; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Koskinas.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 8, 2020