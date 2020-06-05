Joan Manier



Joan Howard Manier, 88, of Darien, Ga., passed away peacefully from natural causes Friday, May 22, 2020.



Joanie was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Blackshear, Ga., the daughter of the late Emery Howard and the late Easter King Howard. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul King Howard, Ruthie Howard Sarratt and Katy Howard Jones; and her nephew, Stephen Howard Benton.



Early in her life, the Howard family moved to St. Simons Island, and then Joanie graduated from Glynn Academy, in Brunswick, as a member of the honor society. Joanie went on to train in dental hygiene, a profession she pursued for 35 years. Joanie was an avid reader, often devouring two or more books at a time. Her additional passions were knitting, sewing and especially, cooking. Joanie had the capability to turn anyone into a friend. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, when she would open her home to anyone who would be alone that day. Her life was full of friends and her home always had at least a dog and a cat.



At St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Joanie served as a loyal choir member, a leader in the Alpha program and was active in Cursillo, serving on staff on several occasions. While there, she trained as an Education for Ministry (EFM) mentor, and began a long career of shepherding folks through that theological program from the seminary at Sewanee.



At St. Mark's Towers, Joanie was a magical activities director who could always turn a group of residents into a roomful of smiles. She edited and published the cookbook "Lovin' Spoonfuls II" for the new building fundraiser.



After moving to Darien, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Joanie became a leader in the Episcopal Church Women (ECW), serving a term as president, supporting the local scholarship program and was secretary to the president of the Diocese of Georgia ECW. She was a delegate to the Triennial Gathering of the ECW at the General Convention of the Episcopal Church. She continued as a mentor in EFM and was a popular regular contributor to the monthly newsletter of St. Andrew's and St. Cyprian's churches. Joanie was also a joyful choir member at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and the local community choir.



Joanie's greatest gift was as pastoral care provider. She had the rare ability to provide a non-judgmental, attentive ear to persons in need of a true friend in Christ.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cathy Miller Jacobson and her husband, Bill Jacobson, of Greenville, S.C.; sister, Lili Howard Juliano; nieces and nephews, Kim Stocker, Michael Benton, Joan Sarratt, Christopher Sarratt and Ander Jones; her sweet dog, Sushi, now living with a wonderful friend and neighbor; and her large loving church family.



A celebration of Joanie's life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, in Darien, Ga., when we are once again able to safely gather together. To celebrate her life, and her compassion for animals, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Humane Animal Resource Team (HART) of McIntosh County, or to celebrate her devotion to others, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.



