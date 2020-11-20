Joan Atkins
Joan Atkins entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was called home by the Lord after experiencing some non-COVID-related health issues over the last couple of years. While we already miss her physical presence, we feel her near to us in every other way and know that she was victorious.
Sweet memories and serene views of nature's natural beauty are what we envision when we remember Joan's love of family, friends, and appreciation of creative enjoyment. Joan was a kind, loving and unselfish person who always put the needs of her family and friends ahead of herself. Over the years, she really enjoyed the making of arts and crafts. She had the uncanny ability to hand make beautiful wreaths and tie bows, especially during the holiday seasons. She found great comfort in sharing her creations with family and friends over the years.
Joan also was an avid bridge player with her friends while living in Augusta. They enjoyed gathering each week to bring themselves up to date before cell phones and the internet while battling in contract bridge. Later in life, she became an avid reader of novels. She had an amazing retention level and would often read an entire novel in two nights. But, what she enjoyed most was being with her five grandchildren and witnessing each of their milestones of success as they have grown into their high school years and further. She really looked forward to taking the children on vacations each year, especially Disney World trips. She also would never hesitate showering the grandkids with gifts from her heart. Her family brought her so much joy.
Joan was born in Spartanburg, S.C., and grew up in Augusta, Ga. as the only child of Richard F. Murray and Annie Marie (Poole) Murray, both pre-deceased. She attended Aquinas High School, and graduated from Augusta College. She and her husband, Charles R. "Chuck" Atkins, were married in 1970 at St. Mary on the Hill Church in Augusta. Joan gave birth to three children, Elizabeth Atkins Flowers (Mark Flowers), Jennifer Atkins Manser (Robert Manser) and Charles R. "Charlie" Atkins. Prior to leaving Augusta, she worked at Richmond County Training Center and later at Easter Seals of Augusta.
In 1987, a job promotion for Chuck gave the family the opportunity to move to St. Simons Island, Ga., where they have called Home since. After moving to St. Simons, Joan became a Certified Case Manager in Injury Rehabilitation until her retirement in 2010.
In additions to her parents, she is pre-deceased by her son, Charlie (2012). She is survived by her husband, Chuck Atkins, and her daughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer; and her five grandchildren, Mallory Ann Flowers (21), Murray Elizabeth Flowers (17), Robert Price Manser (17), Macie Anne Manser (16) and Marshall Riner Flowers (15).
A celebration of life ceremony will be held to honor Joan at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Village Creek Landing, 526 South Harrington Road, on St. Simons Island. The Rev. Wayne Racz of Lovely Lane Chapel will officiate. This will be an outdoor memorial. There are indoor facilities on-site, if needed. The family requests island casual attire. Masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations may be made to Epworth by the Sea, P.O. Box 20407, St. Simons Island, GA 31522-0007. Epworth by the Sea is a Christ-centered ministry that has made a spiritual impact on Joan and her family in many ways.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Bryan Krull and Dr. Rafael Alba Yunen for their unwavering care. Your kindness and expertise were very much appreciated.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020