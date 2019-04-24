Joan Ricks Cobb



Joan Ricks Cobb, 86, of Brunswick, passed away April 22, 2019, at her residence.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, with Rev. Marsha Emery officiating. Entombment will follow at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.



Mrs. Cobb was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Wilmington, Del., to William F. and Margaret Donnell Ricks. She had lived in Brunswick most of her life. She was a 1951 graduate of Glynn Academy, and a charter member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, where she was a member of United Methodist Women, the Quilting Group and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.



Mrs. Cobb was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Rick, sisters, Ellen Tarrant, Shirley Ricks, and Betty Spaulding, a brother, Eddie Ricks, and her husband of 65 years, Don Cobb.



Survivors include her children, Bill Cobb, Stephanie Acosta (Joe), Jeff Cobb (LeaAnne), and Felicia Salter (Jeff), all of Brunswick; a brother, Charles Ricks (Nuuanu) of Huntington, W.Va.; a sister, Lynette Vaughn of Jesup; sisters-in-law, Dixie Cobb and Juanita Ricks, both of Brunswick; grandchildren, Jacob Acosta (Jori), Haley Collett (Justin), Rebekah Hedgepeth (Zach), Sarah Sasser (Nick), Kyle Cobb (Tori), and Anna Salter; great grandchildren, Caiden Collett, Anderson Hedgepeth, Wesley Sasser, Mason Cobb, Lawson Hedgepeth, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime caregiver, Quinette Buadu.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Lakeside United Methodist Building Fund, 5572 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, GA 31523, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 24, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary