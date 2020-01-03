|
|
Joann Davis
Joann Green Davis, 84, of St. Simons Island, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A service, to celebrate Joann's life, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, with the Rev. Jimmy Crandall and the Rev. Kevin Drury officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Sikes, Scott Green, David Green, John Green and Bubba Cheek.
Joann was born June 3, 1935 in Walterboro, S.C., to John Oliver and Gladys Lindsey Green. The Green family moved to Brunswick in 1942, where Joann attended Glynn County schools, graduating from Glynn Academy in 1954, and attended Brunswick Junior College. She was a Realtor and wedding planner. Joann was a member of First Baptist Church for more than 66 years, the Love in Action Sunday School Class, and assisted with the 5-year-olds' Sunday School Class. She was very active in her community, including the chamber of commerce, the March of Dimes, Junior Women's Club, Girl Scouts of America, Easter Seals and PTA. Joann was voted Outstanding Young Woman of America 1971. She loved art and was a painter, and loved the social interaction with her Class of 1954.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Brown Landers (Robert); a granddaughter, Katherine Joann Landers; a grandson, Bradley Doyle Wells; sister, June Williams; brothers, Jack Green (Donna), Robert Green (Kathy) and Wayne Green (Cathy); and a special niece, Toni Cross.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Angie Brown Wells.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020