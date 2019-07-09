Joann Hutchinson



Joann Mock Hutchinson, 79, of Brunswick Ga., passed away July 2, 2019, following a long illness at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



She was born in Brunswick Ga., the daughter of Edgar R. Mock and Jewell Reese Mock. She graduated in 1958 from Glynn Academy and from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Jacksonville as a registered nurse. She moved to Atlanta and worked in her profession at Piedmont Hospital and private physicians in pediatrics. Returning to Brunswick, she worked at Brunswick Cellulose and FLETC.



She was an optimist and had many friends who loved her. She loved to cook and garden. Her greatest joy was caring for and enjoying her grandchildren and extended family. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Brunswick.



She is survived by her son, Scott Wilson Bennett of Brunswick; brothers, E. Raymond Mock (Nanette), of Birmingham, Ala., and Sanford Mock (Armande) of Brunswick; stepson, Leman Hutchinson (Deacon) (Lynne) of Belton, Mo.; stepdaughters, Lancie Howell (Fred) and Lyndie Davis; seven grandchildren nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Audrey; and her loving husband of 32 years, Leman "Buddy" Hutchinson.



A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Twitty Chapel at First Baptist Church of Brunswick with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held for the family the next day.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles in memory of both Buddy and Joann.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 9, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 9, 2019