Joanna Custer



St. Simons restaurateur, caterer and event planner, Joanna "Jody" Webb Custer passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home on St. Simons Island, Ga.



Jody was born on May 4, 1938, in Columbia, S.C., to Jo Smith Webb and The Honorable Judge Julian Webb, Presiding Judge Georgia Court of Appeals and President Pro Tem of the Georgia Senate (1967-1969). An identical twin to her surviving sister, Julianna "Judy" Webb Cheshire of St. Simons Island, Jody and Judy were affectionately known as The Webb Twins.



Jody Custer opened the original Fourth of May restaurant on Frederica Road in the mid 1980s, along with partners, sister, Judy Cheshire, and Florence Anderson. A new concept in fine dining and the first of its kind on St. Simons, The Fourth of May offered a prix fixe menu, consisting of five courses and three wines. Jody's artistic touch was seen in the table linens, fresh flowers and d cor which changed monthly.



Inspired by French chef Paul Bocuse, whom she met while touring France to prepare for the launch of The Fourth of May, Jody insisted on attention to detail in the French school of culinary arts, wanting each guest to experience fine dining and gracious hospitality.



Upon retiring from the Fourth of May, Jody founded Chescu Creations with her sister Judy, a catering, wedding and events company. Jody created events throughout the Southeast and from Austin to Boston, ranging from intimate dinner parties to weddings for over a thousand. She shared a deep friendship with many, including florist Edward Armstrong, with whom she partnered to create signature bridal bouquets.



Jody grew up in Donalsonville, Ga., and attended Seminole County High School through her junior year. She graduated in 1956 from Stuart Hall in Staunton, Va. Jody received her B.A. in 1960 from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga.



Jody lived in Albany, Ga., for many years. She was an active member of the Albany Junior League and co-owner of The Party Line, a catering company, where she developed her legendary culinary, floral and entertaining skills.



She is survived by her twin sister and best friend for 82 years, Judy (Ed) Webb Cheshire; daughter, Julie (Stuart) Custer Altman; and son, Clay Custer; and the three true lights of her life, grandchildren, Kelsey Custer of New Jersey, Sandi Altman of St. Augustine and Ronnie Altman of St. Simons.



A celebration of life service for Jody Webb Custer will be announced.



Memorial donations can be made to Agnes Scott College and Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, St. Simons.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 12, 2020



