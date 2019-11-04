|
Jody Melton
Jody "Lurch" Lester Henry Melton departed this life Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Glynn County. Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life reception following in the Brunswick Room of Edo Miller and Sons.
Born February 13, 1979, to J. Franklin Melton and Dorothy Lee Melton, he was a 1997 Graduate of Glynn Academy. Mr. Melton was a driver with Melton and Son, delivering Lang Smokers across the United States of America. He enjoyed playing his guitar and was a trivia expert on music and classic rock. He had been a resident of Glynn County all of his life.
Survivors include his father, J. Franklin Melton of Hortense; his mother, Dorothy Lee Melton of Brunswick; a sister, Lehna Lane and husband Seth of Brunswick; a half-brother, James Strickland of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two nephews, Eli and Quentin Blanchard, and a niece Lucy Lane; his best friend Rick Cureton, a special cousin Les Driggers, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 4, 2019
