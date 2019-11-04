Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Jody Milton


1979 - 2019
Jody Milton Obituary
Jody Melton

Jody "Lurch" Lester Henry Melton departed this life Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Glynn County. Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life reception following in the Brunswick Room of Edo Miller and Sons.

Born February 13, 1979, to J. Franklin Melton and Dorothy Lee Melton, he was a 1997 Graduate of Glynn Academy. Mr. Melton was a driver with Melton and Son, delivering Lang Smokers across the United States of America. He enjoyed playing his guitar and was a trivia expert on music and classic rock. He had been a resident of Glynn County all of his life.

Survivors include his father, J. Franklin Melton of Hortense; his mother, Dorothy Lee Melton of Brunswick; a sister, Lehna Lane and husband Seth of Brunswick; a half-brother, James Strickland of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two nephews, Eli and Quentin Blanchard, and a niece Lucy Lane; his best friend Rick Cureton, a special cousin Les Driggers, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 4, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 4, 2019
