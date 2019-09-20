Home

Joe Norris Jr. Obituary
Joe Norris Jr.

Joe Norris Jr. died Sept. 10, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., with interment to follow in Memory Gardens.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave Brunswick Funeral Home.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 20, 2019
