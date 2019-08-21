|
John Edwards
John Albert Edwards, 83, died Saturday at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2019
