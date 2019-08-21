Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Resources
More Obituaries for John Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Albert Edwards

Send Flowers
John Albert Edwards Obituary
John Edwards

John Albert Edwards, 83, died Saturday at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.