|
|
John Lloyd
John Armand Lloyd, 76, died on March 14, 2020 at his residence in Torrox, Malaga, Spain.
John was born in Savannah, Ga., the son of John Armand Lloyd and Felicitas "Ticki" Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife, Mariah Millard, of the Netherlands; a sister, Peggy Lloyd Lee, of Brunswick; brother, Michael H. Lloyd and wife Phyllis Wills Lloyd, of Sun City-Peachtree; and three nephews, Jonathan Lloyd and Christopher Lloyd of Atlanta and John Michael Hummel of Columbia, Md.
John attended elementary and junior high schools in Savannah and Tifton, Ga. He graduated from Glynn Academy, in Brunswick. He was a graduate of Boston College and Northeastern University and a former member of the Roman Catholic Society of Mary.
John, a gifted teacher, was past president of the Kansas National Education Association. He was a talented athlete, excelling in golf, tennis and baseball, and also an accomplished photographer. He was outgoing and generous, and never met a stranger. John was awarded the Carnegie Medal for Heroism in 2006, after he rushed into the ocean at Fernandina Beach to save a drowning young boy. He retired to Spain in 2007.
Arrangements are in the care of Crematorio La Esperanza in Malaga, Spain. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 21, 2020