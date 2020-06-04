John Palmer
John Augustus Palmer, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Harwell Palmer Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Kathryn "Kathy" Lokey Palmer.
He will be missed by many, including his nephews, Dr. Eugene Harwell Palmer III (Cathey) of Pinehurst, N.C., and Benjamin Malone Palmer (Kay) of Atlanta; and niece, Kathryn Palmer Tison (Perry) of Blackshear.
John was born on Jan. 29, 1938, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Eugene Harwell Palmer Sr. and Elizabeth Malone Palmer. John's brother, Gene, and his family, moved to St. Simons Island in 1971 to care for John and allow him to continue living on his beloved island.
John was a constant and beloved fixture in the Village. He was a caring, friendly person who helped create memories for many kids growing up on St. Simons Island. He was drawn to the Village area on the island as his father owned the Palmer's Five and Dime store. John was an avid fisherman who loved teaching the local kids how to bait their hooks and telling them stories. John was also an accomplished bowler at the Casino and a frequent diner at Ward's Drug Store.
Over the last several years, John has been affectionately recognized by current and former island residents, and Glynn Academy graduates, reminiscing about time with John in the 1950s, '60s and '70s. Last year, for his 81st birthday, he received 30 separate notes from "island kids" of personal memories of John during their time growing up on St. Simons Island. John's caring nature, kindness, generosity and hearty laugh will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the St. Simons Land Trust in memory of John Palmer, Attn: Tribute Gifts, St. Simons Land Trust, P.O. Box 24615, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
