John Popham
John Austin Alexander McClurd Popham, 30, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020 in Savannah, Ga. He was born Jan. 16, 1990, in Brunswick, Ga. He was a member of Christina Renewal Church, in Brunswick.
He is preceded in death by his twin sisters, Anna Grace and Alexa Gabrielle Popham; grandparents, Neil Hamilton, John McClurd Sr. and W.M. Smith; and great-grandparents, Sarah and Archie Buie.
He is survived by his parents, Cory and Michael Hickox, Thomas C. Smith and Shane Popham; a sister, AlyGrace Popham; and grandparents, Jean Smith, Bob and Brenda Popham and Patricia Riggins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Burnt Fort Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Linton and the Rev. Bill Ligon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 16, 2020.